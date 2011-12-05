Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sasol Studies U.S. Ethylene

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

South Africa’s Sasol is conducting a feasibility study for a new ethylene cracker and derivatives complex at its site in Lake Charles, La. With the study, Sasol becomes the fourth company since the beginning of the year to announce that it is considering a U.S. ethylene cracker because of increased availability of ethane feedstocks from shale natural gas. The other companies are Dow Chemical, Shell Chemicals, and Chevron Phillips Chemical. Sasol says the cracker complex would be able to produce 1 million to 1.4 million metric tons of ethylene per year and cost between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion. It expects to complete the study in the first half of 2013. Sasol already makes ethylene in Lake Charles, where it is constructing a plant that will make 1-octene and 1-hexene. In September, Sasol said it is considering a $10 billion complex that would use its Fischer-Tropsch process to make diesel, kerosene, and other products from natural gas. That project is slated for Louisiana’s Calcasieu Parish, where the Lake Charles plant is located. Separately, Sasol disclosed it has entered discussions to divest its stake in Arya Sasol Polymer Co., an Iranian ethylene and polyethylene joint venture with Iran’s National Petrochemical Co.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Middle Eastern projects move forward
Sabic may join Louisiana methanol project
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil starts up cracker in Texas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE