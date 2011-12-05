Sundrop Fuels To Build In Louisiana

Cellulosic biofuels firm Sundrop Fuels plans to build a 50 million-gal-per-year plant to produce what it calls green gasoline. The company has agreed to purchase 1,200 acres of land near Alexandria, La., for the $450 million to $500 million facility. The fuel will be made by gasifying a combination of forest waste and natural gas to create synthesis gas. Chesapeake Energy will supply the natural gas from the nearby Haynesville Shale Field. In July, Chesapeake paid $155 million for a 50% stake in Sundrop.
