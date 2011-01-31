Advertisement

Careers

NIGMS Calls For More Training

by Britt E. Erickson
January 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) has released its draft strategic plan for research training. The plan aims to enhance the training of graduate students and postdocs who are supported by NIGMS grants. “Many graduate students and postdocs are regarded as employees and not as trainees, and therefore there is no attention, at any level, to their training experience,” NIGMS Director Jeremy M. Berg says. The plan emphasizes that research training is not the responsibility just of NIH but also of academic institutions, faculty, students, and postdocs. It encourages every graduate student and postdoc who is supported by a research grant to create an individual development plan and to discuss long-term career goals with their supervisor on an annual basis. The plan also stresses that research training involves student development, not just selection of talent, and should be flexible to accommodate trainees with diverse backgrounds and those interested in alternative career paths. NIGMS is accepting public comments on the plan and expects to finalize it in March.

