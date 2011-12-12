Advertisement

Policy

ACS Board Of Directors Approves 2012 Budget, Elects New Board Chair

by Rudy M. Baum
December 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 50
Carroll
[+]Enlarge
William F. Carroll Jr.

At their meeting on Dec. 1–3 in Arlington, Va., the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2012 operating budget with projected revenues of $484.5 million, an increase of 3.1% from the 2011 budget, and a net contribution to reserves of $15.4 million. This translates into an overall return on revenue of 3.3%, well within the board guidelines. The board also approved a capital budget of $31.5 million, up $2.0 million from 2011.

The board elected William F. Carroll Jr. (shown) as chair for 2012. The current chair, Bonnie A. Charpentier, chose not to stand for reelection. The board also elected three members for its Executive Committee: Pat N. Confalone will fill a two-year term, Charpentier will fill the remainder of a two-year term previously held by Carroll, and Peter K. Dorhout will fill a one-year term.

At the recommendation of the Committee on Budget & Finance, the board voted to include funding in the 2012 budget for the ACS International Center as a two-year pilot program. The center will be an information clearinghouse website to assist members in looking outside the U.S. for professional experience and collaboration (C&EN, May 16, page 38).

At the recommendation of the Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the board voted to “make every appropriate effort to establish, nurture, and welcome collaborations with chemistry communities worldwide and engage individual chemists, without regard for national or disciplinary boundaries and to revise the board’s human rights case response procedures.”

