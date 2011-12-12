Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 12, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 50

Latest plan creates a firestorm amid hints of progress

Volume 89 | Issue 50
Environment

Cleaning The Chesapeake

Latest plan creates a firestorm amid hints of progress

Employment & Salary Survey

Census of ACS members showed that wages and full-time employment in the chemical profession fell again in 2010

Chemical Engineers

Substantial Salary Gap With Chemists Exists In All Categories

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Merging Metals Into Proteomics

    Tackling the systemic study of metalloproteins

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Why Quantum Dots Blink

    Study uncovers two mechanisms that control spontaneous emission fluctuations

  • Biobased Chemicals

    Making Rubber From Renewables

    Supply constraints and high prices give a bounce to raw materials derived from sugar

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Uranium Nitrosyl Complex Revealed

Compound exhibits uncommon combination of electronic structure and geometry

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Recycling App, The Buzz On Beer, Of Mice And Men

 

Job listings

