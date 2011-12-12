Paul W. Baures has been appointed professor and David F. Putnam Chair of the chemistry department at Keene State College, in New Hampshire. With expertise in biochemistry and medicinal chemistry, he had been an assistant professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Tulsa.
Marcetta Y. Darensbourg, Texas A&M University Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, has been elected as a 2011 fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
