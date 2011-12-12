Agilent Makes Two Acquisitions

Agilent Technologies is acquiring two privately held firms to advance its scientific instrumentation business. Halo Genomics, based in Uppsala, Sweden, adds HaloPlex fast target enrichment technology to Agilent’s own next-generation rapid DNA-sequencing capabilities. Agilent expects the already completed deal to accelerate its entry into the next-generation clinical sequencing market. Separately, Agilent will acquire Madison, Wis.-based BioSystem Development, which supplies disposable protein purification cartridges to Agilent. The combination of Agilent’s automated liquid-handling systems with BioSystem’s cartridges reduces drug discovery time, Agilent says.
