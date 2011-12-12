BASF, Academes Form Materials Network

BASF has formed the Joint Research Network on Advanced Materials & Systems (JONAS) with the University of Strasbourg, in France; the University of Freiburg, in Germany; and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich. The initiative will create approximately 20 postdoc positions across the universities. Research topics will include multimaterials—combination materials with new performance profiles—and biobased and biodegradable polymers. Target markets for BASF are heat management, construction, and packaging.
