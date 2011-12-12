Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

Business

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 50
Czarnecki
[+]Enlarge
Richard Czarnecki

Achilles Antonio Clement has been named director of Latin America for Codexis. In addition to managing the company’s expanding role in Latin America, he will head the newly formed unit Codexis do Brasil Participações. Clement joins Codexis after more than 40 years in operations, sales, and business development with DuPont in Latin America. He most recently served as vice president of global business development for DuPont. A Redwood City, Calif.-based industrial biotechnology company, Codexis serves global pharmaceutical companies; it also develops technology for advanced biofuels and biobased chemicals.

Richard Czarnecki has been appointed technical director of Micro Powders. He has assumed responsibility for all technology functions for both the industrial and personal care divisions of the company. Most recently, he was chief technical officer for Superior Printing Ink.

James Glass has become president of the energy and chemicals division of Shaw Group. He succeeds Lou Pucher, who will remain with the company until the end of the year. Most recently, Glass had been executive vice president of the energy and chemicals division. Shaw Group provides engineering, construction, technology, fabrication, remediation, and support services for clients in the energy, chemical, environmental, infrastructure, and emergency response industries.

Jan-Olav Henck has been appointed chief scientific officer of Aptuit. Most recently, Henck was site director in West Lafayette, Ind., for Aptuit’s SSCI division; Aptuit acquired the solid-state chemistry services firm SSCI in 2006. Greenwich, Conn.-based Aptuit provides contract development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Stephen J. Jones has been named president of Air Products & Chemicals’ China operations. He will be based in Shanghai. A member of the company’s corporate executive committee, Jones retains his current role as senior vice president and general manager of Air Products’ global tonnage gases, equipment, and energy business.

Helmuth Ludwig has been appointed chief executive officer of Siemens’ Industry Sector business in North America. Over the past year, he was responsible for the global communications activities of the Industry Sector’s Industry Automation division. Siemens Industry Sector supplies automation technology, industrial software, and technology-based services.

Carlos Rodrigues has been promoted to become Koch Membrane Systems’ business development manager for industrial and life sciences for South America. He had been a technical sales and service manager at the company. Based in Wilmington, Mass., Koch Membrane Systems develops innovative membrane technologies for applications in water and wastewater, food and life sciences, and industrial processes.

Wilhelm Stahl has joined Relypsa as its senior vice president of pharmaceutical operations. Most recently, he had been a managing partner of Rondaxe Enterprises, providing consulting services and strategic advice to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Relypsa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery and development of nonabsorbed polymeric drugs for applications in cardiovascular and renal diseases.

Terence Vollrath has joined Ampac Fine Chemicals as vice president of operations. Most recently, he had been executive vice president of Cody Laboratories. Ampac Fine Chemicals provides process development, scale-up, and commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

