H3 Opens Labs In Cambridge, Mass.

H3 Biomedicine has opened new headquarters and 24,000 sq ft of lab space in Cambridge, Mass. Launched in January, the small-molecule oncology drug firm plans to increase its staff to 70 people over the next year. H3’s scientific founders are Stuart Schreiber and Todd Golub of the Broad Institute of Harvard University and MIT. H3 is backed by the Japanese drug company Eisai, which has pledged up to $200 million in research funding to H3.
