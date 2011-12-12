Honeywell Acquires Evonik’s Wax Business

Honeywell has purchased Evonik Industries’ portfolio of Ziegler-Natta-based polyethylene waxes. Honeywell says the acquisition, including patents and manufacturing technology, extends its existing line of low-molecular-weight polyethylene waxes and enables it to develop new additives for customers in the plastics, coatings, adhesives, and inks industries. In May 2010, Evonik said it would end polyethylene wax production in Herne, Germany, and withdraw from the business. The plant was not included in the sale.
