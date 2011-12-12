India’s Vivimed Buys Chemical Maker Uquifa

Vivimed Labs, an Indian health care and cosmetics firm, has acquired Uquifa, a producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished-dosage drugs based in Barcelona for a reported $55 million. Uquifa, which also has operations in Mexico, will become the API division of Vivimed. The firm says it will invest in Uquifa R&D and manufacturing facilities in India. Vivimed purchased James Robinson, a British dyes and photochromics company, in 2008.
