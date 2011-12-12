Kaneka, Partners Set Indian Vinyl Venture

Kaneka and two partners will spend $120 million to build a chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) plant in Dahej, in northwestern India. Kaneka will own a 41% stake in the venture, named Trience Specialty Chemicals. India’s Meghmani Organics will own 39% and Mitsui & Co. will hold 20%. Kaneka, which operates CPVC plants in Japan and the U.S., will contribute manufacturing know-how. Meghmani will supply chlorine, and Mitsui will secure polyvinyl chloride. CPVC is used to produce pipe for hot water and industrial uses.
