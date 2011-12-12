Linde Will Supply Emerging Chinese Hub

Linde will spend $56 million on a high-purity hydrogen plant in Jilin province, in northeastern China, that will supply a polyurethane hub emerging at the site. Huntsman Corp., Evonik Industries, and Jishen are setting up $525 million worth of chemical plants at the site, Linde says. Evonik is building a hydrogen peroxide plant that will supply raw material to a new Jishen propylene oxide plant. Huntsman will convert propylene oxide into polyols. Linde’s plant, due to open in 2013, will be able to produce up to 900,000 cu ft of hydrogen per hour.
