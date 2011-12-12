Advertisement

Business

Navy Signs Contract For Biofuels

by Melody M. Bomgardner
December 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 50
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dynamic Fuels
Dynamic Fuels' facility in Geismar, La.
Dynamic Fuels’ facility in Geismar, La. Dynamic Fuels treats triglycerides and fatty acids with heat, hydrogen, and catalysts to make biofuels.
Solazyme will partner with Dynamic Fuels, a joint venture between Tyson Foods and Syntroleum, to supply the Navy with 450,000 gal of renewable fuels. The $12 million contract represents the single largest biofuels purchase in government history, according to the Navy. Dynamic Fuels will combine Solazyme’s algal oil with used cooking grease at its plant in Geismar, La., to make 100,000 gal of jet fuel and 350,000 gal of marine fuel. The plant makes fuel by hydrotreating triglycerides.

