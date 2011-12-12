Navy Signs Contract For Biofuels

Solazyme will partner with Dynamic Fuels, a joint venture between Tyson Foods and Syntroleum, to supply the Navy with 450,000 gal of renewable fuels. The $12 million contract represents the single largest biofuels purchase in government history, according to the Navy. Dynamic Fuels will combine Solazyme’s algal oil with used cooking grease at its plant in Geismar, La., to make 100,000 gal of jet fuel and 350,000 gal of marine fuel. The plant makes fuel by hydrotreating triglycerides.
