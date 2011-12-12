Other Organizations

James Ewell has been appointed director of the new chemicals program at sustainability nonprofit GreenBlue. Most recently, he was director of consulting and senior project manager for McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry, where he developed and implemented criteria for designing and manufacturing sustainable products. In 2003, Ewell helped found GreenBlue, which equips businesses with the science and resources to make chemicals, packaging, and forest products more sustainable.
Inder M. Verma has been appointed editor-in-chief of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). He is the American Cancer Society Professor of Molecular Biology in the Laboratory of Genetics at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif. Verma, who succeeds Randy Schekman as PNAS editor-in-chief, was elected to the academy in 1997 and has served on the editorial board of PNAS since 2001.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter