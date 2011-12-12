PPG Seeks To Secure White Pigment Titanium Dioxide

PPG Industries wants to work with other companies to secure its supply of titanium dioxide, a white pigment that the company uses in paint. Like TiO2 producers Tronox and Cristal, which have taken steps to further back-integrate their businesses into titanium-bearing ores, PPG is reacting to increasingly tight supplies in the TiO2 supply chain. Similarly, paint rival AkzoNobel is investing in a Chinese TiO2 plant with a local partner. “Escalating and volatile pricing for titanium dioxide has been an important issue for PPG,” says Charles F. Kahle II, PPG’s chief technology officer. PPG is prepared to share TiO2 technology with partners, he says, and is open to technical collaborations, joint ventures, licensing, and other arrangements. PPG once made TiO2 in Natrium, W.Va., but closed the plant in 1971 after two and a half years of operation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter