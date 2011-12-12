Probe Into China Solar Panel Dumping Continues

A federal investigation into charges that Chinese manufacturers are dumping silicon-based solar panels in the U.S. at prices below the true cost of production continued to advance last week. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) determined by a 6-0 vote that there was a “reasonable indication” that the U.S. companies that make crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules are being materially injured by inexpensive Chinese products sold in the U.S. Seven U.S. solar panel manufacturers have brought the dumping claim and charge that “massive subsidies” by the Chinese government have resulted in the sharp drop in the price of panels made in China. The price has plummeted over the past year by more than 40%. ITC said it will continue its investigation and will announce another preliminary determination next month. The ITC investigation is part of a related probe by the Department of Commerce. Meanwhile, some 59 members of Congress have voiced dumping concerns in a letter to President Barack Obama, urging that he speed up the federal investigation. In a statement, the Chinese government and Chinese Chamber of Commerce said they disagree with the allegations.