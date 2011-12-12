Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Probe Into China Solar Panel Dumping Continues

by Jeff Johnson
December 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Solar panel
Credit: Shutterstock

A federal investigation into charges that Chinese manufacturers are dumping silicon-based solar panels in the U.S. at prices below the true cost of production continued to advance last week. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) determined by a 6-0 vote that there was a “reasonable indication” that the U.S. companies that make crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules are being materially injured by inexpensive Chinese products sold in the U.S. Seven U.S. solar panel manufacturers have brought the dumping claim and charge that “massive subsidies” by the Chinese government have resulted in the sharp drop in the price of panels made in China. The price has plummeted over the past year by more than 40%. ITC said it will continue its investigation and will announce another preliminary determination next month. The ITC investigation is part of a related probe by the Department of Commerce. Meanwhile, some 59 members of Congress have voiced dumping concerns in a letter to President Barack Obama, urging that he speed up the federal investigation. In a statement, the Chinese government and Chinese Chamber of Commerce said they disagree with the allegations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

China Blasts U.S. In Solar Trade Dispute
Trade Disputes Go Global
Chinese Firms Found To Be Dumping, Subsidizing Solar Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE