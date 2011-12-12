Samsung And Biogen Join For Biosimilars

Biogen Idec has agreed to set up a joint venture in South Korea with Samsung to develop, make, and sell biosimilars, or generic versions of biologic drugs. Samsung, which created a biopharmaceutical manufacturing business in April, will invest $225 million in the venture. Biogen will contribute $45 million, along with protein engineering and biologics manufacturing expertise. The joint venture will not pursue biosimilar versions of Biogen’s products.
