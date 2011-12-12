Shell Advances Qatar Cracker Plan

After a yearlong feasibility study, Shell Chemicals and Qatar Petroleum are moving forward with plans to construct a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical complex in Ras Laffan, Qatar. The companies say the complex will include an ethylene steam cracker, a 1.5 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene glycol plant, a 300,000-metric-ton higher olefins plant, and a unit making “another olefin derivative.” Qatar Petroleum will have an 80% stake in the complex. The two companies recently opened a gas-to-liquids complex in Qatar.
