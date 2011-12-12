Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Uranium Nitrosyl Complex Revealed

Compound exhibits uncommon combination of electronic structure and geometry

by Jyllian Kemsley
December 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nathan Siladke
[C5(CH3)4H]3UNO, shown with carbon in gray, uranium in pink, nitrogen in blue, and oxygen in red.
[C5(CH3)4H]3UNO, shown with carbon in gray, uranium in pink, nitrogen in blue, and oxygen in red.
Credit: Nathan Siladke
[C5(CH3)4H]3UNO, shown with carbon in gray, uranium in pink, nitrogen in blue, and oxygen in red.

The first-ever actinide nitrosyl complex has been synthesized, combining uranium, a bulky cyclopentadienyl ligand, and nitric oxide (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2096128). Lanthanide and actinide complexes are known to bind small molecules that are electronically similar to NO•, but previous attempts to form nitrosyl complexes with lanthanides and actinides produced bimetallic oxide compounds. A group led by William J. Evans and Filipp Furche of the University of California, Irvine, and Jeffrey R. Long of UC Berkeley used a uranium compound with three polyalkylcyclopentadienyl ligands that they thought would sterically block formation of bimetallic species. Reacting [C5(CH3)4H]3U with NO•, they succeeded in forming [C5(CH3)4H]3UNO. They analyzed the product using spectroscopy, magnetic susceptibility, X-ray crystallography, and density functional calculations and found that, electronically, the complex contains U4+ bound to NO as –U–N=O in a linear geometry. That combination of electronic structure and geometry is unusual, because other linear nitrosyl complexes are formally NO+. The complex demonstrates that actinides can bind and activate small molecules in ways that aren’t observed for transition metals, Evans says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists make first Re-Zn-Zn-Re molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists triple down on metal helicates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE