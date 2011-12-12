Vanderbilt, Janssen Target Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia drug candidates generated from a two-year-old collaboration between the Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery and Janssen Pharmaceuticals will soon be ready for Phase I clinical trials. The candidates use allosteric modulators to adjust the activity of neurotransmitter receptors in the brain. “These drug candidates could lead to a fundamentally new approach to treating schizophrenia,” says P. Jeffrey Conn, codirector of the Vanderbilt center, which has been among the most aggressive academic institutes pursuing partnerships with drug companies.
