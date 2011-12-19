Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

DNA Methylation Triggers Tighter Wrap In Nucleosomes

Methylation-induced change to how DNA is packed may help silence genes

by Amanda Yarnell
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A close look at how the structure of nucleosomes changes upon DNA methylation will help scientists unravel how genomic methylation represses and even silences gene expression. Eukaryotes rely on nucleosomes—consisting of genomic DNA wound around protein spools—to pack genomic DNA into a small space. Methylation of genomic DNA at specific cytosine bases can hinder and even stop transcription. Various proposals have been floated for how methyl marks might trigger these effects. For example, there’s evidence they somehow compress DNA packing such that the transcription machinery can’t easily gain access to the genome. To get a better idea of how methylation might change the structure of nucleosomes, Tae-Hee Lee and Ju Yeon Lee of Pennsylvania State University used fluorescence resonance energy transfer, or FRET, to probe the structure of individual nucleosomes. When methylated, the DNA wraps tighter around its protein spool (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja210273w). They suggest this tighter wrapping, along with the resulting topological change in the wrapped DNA, may directly contribute to methylation-induced genomic repression and silencing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reactions: Beyond B-DNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists identify a possible molecular mechanism of Rett syndrome
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE