Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Ion Channel Blocks Acid Pain

Neuroscience: Gated protein renders naked mole rats insensitive to low pH

by Lauren Wolf
January 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

REMARKABLE RODENTS
Credit: Petra Dahl/Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine
In this clip, Gary Lewin talks about research being done in his lab to understand the unique behaviors of naked mole rats.

African naked mole rats, the only mammals known to be impervious to acid-related pain, should thank sodium channels in their neurons for the unique sensory trait, a new study suggests (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1213760). Understanding how the hairless, toothy rodents have evolved to handle the high levels of acid in their tissue might help scientists tackle human inflammatory conditions in which acidosis occurs.

To elucidate the molecular mechanism behind the mole rats’ acid insensitivity, Gary R. Lewin of Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, in Germany, and coworkers first compared the behavior of acid-sensing ion channels (ASICs) in the neurons of the hairless rodents with their behavior in mice. “At the beginning of the project, we thought that mole rats, which live underground in high-CO2 acidic environments, might not express ASICs or that the channels were somehow different,” explains postdoc Ewan St. John Smith. But the team found no significant differences between the ASICs in mole rats and mice.

Lewin’s group then closely investigated the voltage-gated sodium ion channel Nav1.7, the membrane protein that ultimately allows neurons to fire, in both animals. The researchers determined that in naked mole rats, acidic protons block Nav1.7. The hairless critters, the team found, have a negatively charged amino acid motif in one region of their Nav1.7 channels where mice—and humans—have a positively charged motif. The researchers think acidic protons might disable the sodium channel in mole rats by interaction with these negatively charged residues.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine
Naked mole rats, shown here in Lewin’s lab, are the only mammals known to be insensitive to acid-induced pain.
Naked mole rats, shown here in the lab of Gary R. Lewin of the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, are the only mammals insensitive to acid-induced pain.
Credit: Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine
Naked mole rats, shown here in Lewin’s lab, are the only mammals known to be insensitive to acid-induced pain.

This “interesting finding,” says Cheryl L. Stucky, a neuroscientist at the Medical College of Wisconsin, might one day lead to a therapy for acid-related pain conditions, such as that caused by severe sickle cell disease. “If you could upregulate the channel to be inhibited by acid”—perhaps via small molecules or gene therapy—“you could put the brake on neuron firing during pain.”

The next step for his team, Lewin says, is to determine whether mice engineered with a copy of the naked mole rats’ Nav1.7 gene become insensitive to acid pain.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Receptor for prion protein identified
Calcium Channel May Be Therapeutic Target For Preterm Labor
How Itching An Itch Makes It Itch Worse

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE