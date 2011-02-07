Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

USDA Ends Ban On Biotech Alfalfa

by Britt E. Erickson
February 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

USDA will allow unrestricted planting of Monsanto’s Roundup Ready alfalfa, a strain genetically modified to tolerate the herbicide glyphosate. The announcement, made on Jan. 27, comes four years after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered a ban on all new plantings of the crop until USDA completed an environmental impact statement. USDA published its final statement in December 2010, concluding that Roundup Ready alfalfa is as safe as conventional alfalfa. The department first approved the planting of Roundup Ready alfalfa in 2005, which led to a 2007 lawsuit by the activist group Center for Food Safety. In the suit, the group argued that USDA failed to analyze the risks of cross-contamination with conventional and organic alfalfa, the possible creation of glyphosate-resistant weeds, and the effects of increased use of glyphosate herbicide. USDA claims it has now addressed those impacts, but EPA says the proposed controls are inadequate to prevent the flow of genes from modified alfalfa to conventional varieties.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE