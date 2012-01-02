Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Accuracy And Science Fiction

January 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I once offered some science advice about a film script for a close relative. The script was in the science-fiction category, and I advised that science fiction does not have to be totally accurate (C&EN, Oct. 31, 2011, page 53). However, I do have a point where I “turn off” if the story diverges too far from scientific accuracy. This is an individual judgment.

“The Man in the White Suit” is one of my favorite films because it accurately portrays how a scientist can be so committed to his great idea that he can’t recognize its critical flaw. I never nit-picked the details of this movie. “Avatar” was a decent space western, though I couldn’t accept the physiologically unlikely flying horses.

Before I became a chemist, I was an infantry soldier in World War II. I judge war movies critically concerning their reality. I loved both the book and the film version of “Catch 22” because they show how unreal war can be. But I thought “The Thin Red Line,” which portrayed soldiers having deep philosophical thoughts when going into combat for the first time, was awful, even though it was well reviewed.

By Marvin Margoshes
Hastings on Hudson, NY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Bruce Bernstein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Walter Maya
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Creature and creation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE