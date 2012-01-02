Chemistry: A Key To Human Progress
January 2, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 1
Cover image:
Credit:
A variety of optical techniques are slowly making their way into noninvasive medical diagnostics
Chemical safety board chairman lays out plans, stakeholders offer strong support and concerns
New chairman of accident-prone firm upgrades engineering, promotes culture of safety
Lack of clear regulations and safety information slows adoption
Executives at CPhI India call FDA scrutiny a part of doing pharmaceutical chemical business