The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
January 2, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 1

Volume 90 | Issue 1
Policy

Chemistry: A Key To Human Progress

Lights and Lasers Invade the Clinic

A variety of optical techniques are slowly making their way into noninvasive medical diagnostics

Safety Board Backlog Remains

Chemical safety board chairman lays out plans, stakeholders offer strong support and concerns

  • Business

    Formosa Tries To Mend

    New chairman of accident-prone firm upgrades engineering, promotes culture of safety

  • Business

    Nanotech In Food

    Lack of clear regulations and safety information slows adoption

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Inspectors Welcome

    Executives at CPhI India call FDA scrutiny a part of doing pharmaceutical chemical business

Science Concentrates

Materials

Polymerization Goes Tubular

Chemists create synthetic nanotubes from diacetylene-based macrocycles

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

‘Knotable’ Gold, Lab-Grown Meat

 

