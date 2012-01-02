CVC Sells Taminco To Apollo Management

Taminco is changing hands between two private equity firms. CVC Capital Partners has agreed to sell the Belgian alkylamines specialist to Apollo Global Management for $1.4 billion. Taminco’s products are found in applications as varied as agricultural chemicals and water treatment. It generated pretax profits of $210 million on about $930 million in sales in 2010. The private equity firms are no strangers to chemicals. CVC owns a minority stake in Evonik Industries. Apollo owns Momentive Performance Materials Holdings.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter