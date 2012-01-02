Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Weapon Stockpile Destroyed

by Glenn Hess
January 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Inspectors from an international arms control organization have verified that the U.S. has destroyed all chemical weapons that were formerly stored at a military depot in Oregon. The Umatilla Chemical Depot, near Hermiston, underwent an inspection by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in early December. The Netherlands-based group monitors compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, a treaty that prohibits the U.S. and 187 other member nations from producing or using chemical warfare materials. The accord also requires the elimination of all existing chemical weapons by April 2012. However, the U.S., Russia, and Libya have acknowledged that they will not meet the deadline (C&EN, Nov. 28, 2011, page 29). The Umatilla site held 220,604 containers and weapons filled with 3,717 tons of blister and nerve agents when destruction activities began in 2004. The U.S. will have eliminated 90% of its declared chemical weapons stockpile by the end of January, when it plans to complete disposal operations at the Deseret Chemical Depot in Utah. But it is expected to take until 2021 to destroy the final 10% of the arsenal.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Russia destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Russia destroys last supply of nerve agent
Most Of World’s Chemical Arms Destroyed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE