Coskata Plans IPO

Biofuels start-up Coskata has filed for an initial public offering of stock worth up to $100 million. The firm’s technology combines gasification and microbial fermentation to produce ethanol from feedstocks such as wood chips and municipal solid waste. Drawing on its pilot plant experience, Coskata says it will be able to produce ethanol for $1.50 per gal at commercial scale. With the proceeds of the offering—and a conditional $88 million loan guarantee from USDA—Coskata plans to build a 16 million-gal-per-year commercial facility in Boligee, Ala.
