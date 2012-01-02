Dow And Aksa Form Carbon Fiber Venture

Dow Chemical and Turkey’s Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii have agreed to form an equally owned carbon fiber joint venture. The two firms, which disclosed discussions about the venture in June 2011, plan to invest $1 billion over the next five years to expand Aksa’s carbon fiber facility in Yalova, Turkey, creating 1,000 new jobs. Carbon fiber is infused with polymers such as epoxy resin to create a lightweight replacement for steel. Aksa says it is a top producer of acrylic fiber and that it aims to achieve a similar role in carbon fiber.
