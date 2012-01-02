Ipsen Will Build center in Massachusetts

The French drug company Ipsen will invest $45 million to expand its R&D center in Milford, Mass. The site’s current staff of 150 includes chemists, biologists, and translational science experts working on the firm’s peptide and toxin R&D platforms. A new building, set to open in 2014, will house R&D and process science centers that support Ipsen’s goal of delivering five new molecular entities and three drug proofs of concept by 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter