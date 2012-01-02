Order Of Merit To Yitzhak Apeloig

Yitzhak Apeloig, Distinguished Professor and Joseph Israel Freund Chair in Chemistry at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology, in Haifa, has been awarded Germany’s Order of Merit, the highest honor awarded by the president of Germany. The award recognizes Apeloig’s contributions to promoting and strengthening scientific collaboration between Israel and Germany.
Apeloig has initiated numerous collaborations with German chemists; lectured at more than 30 German universities, research institutions, and industry centers; and worked in Germany for extended periods of time as a German Academic Exchange Service fellow and a recipient of a Humboldt Research Award, given by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. Apeloig cofounded the Lise Meitner-Minerva Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry, which emphasizes collaboration between German and Israeli scientists.
