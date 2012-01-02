Organic Chemistry Awards Open For Nominations

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry seeks nominations for its Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry (TAOC) Awards. The goal of the program is to recognize chemists at the bachelor’s and master’s degree levels for their contributions in the workplace and to encourage them to get involved in divisional activities.
Award winners will be invited to present their research at the 18th annual Symposium on Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry, to be held during the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Submissions must include a letter describing the nominee’s contributions and a copy of the nominee’s curriculum vitae. Additional letters and supporting documents are welcome but not essential. Nominees should hold at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent and be working in chemistry. They should not have received a previous TAOC Award.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 28 and should be e-mailed as one PDF document to Paige Mahaney, 2012 TAOC chair, at paige.mahaney@boehringer-ingelheim.com. Alternatively, the nomination package can be mailed to Paige Mahaney; Attn: TAOC Nomination; Boehringer Ingelheim Inc., 900 Ridgebury Rd.; Ridgefield, CT 06877.
For more information, visit the TAOC website at organicdivision.org.
