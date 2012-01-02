Organic Fellowships

Fourteen undergraduate students have been awarded summer research fellowships by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry. The awards recognize outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students attending colleges and universities in the U.S. and provide a $5,000 stipend to carry out independent research in the summer between their junior and senior years.
This year’s awardees are Emily Hartman, Brown University; Zachary Brill, Columbia University; Taryn Campbell, Connecticut College, New London; Ian Pendleton, Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti; Noelle Catarineu, New York University; Marc Giesener, Northwestern University; Catriona Blunt, Smith College, Northampton, Mass.; W. Neil Palmer, Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania; Adam Boynton, Trinity College, Hartford; Ryan Shinabery, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Victor Mak, University of California, Irvine; Derek Ahneman, University of Delaware; Alexander Sun, University of Pennsylvania; and David Kaphan, University of Rochester, in New York.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2012 summer undergraduate research fellowships. Application forms are available online at organicdivision.org/SURFprogram.html. Nominations are due by Feb. 2.
