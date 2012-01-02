Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Unconventional Conduction

Single-molecule experiments show that charge transport? does not always proceed via the shortest route?

by Mitch Jacoby
January 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Single-molecule charge transport experiments indicate that electrical current does not necessarily take the shortest route through a molecule, as is commonly assumed (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja208600v). The study deepens understanding of electron transport through individual molecules and shows that the microscopy method used to probe this process can distinguish between isomers with subtle structural differences. Zhihai Li and Eric Borguet of Temple University repeatedly brought a scanning tunneling microscope tip in and out of contact with an electrode treated with a porphyrin known as TPyP while recording current-distance data. Conventional wisdom suggests that because of TPyP’s structure, with four symmetrically positioned pyridyl groups, two modes of conduction—via “ortho” and “para” substituents—should be observed, and the shorter ortho route should predominate. Yet the team observed only a single signal. They showed that it arose from the longer para pathway (shown) by repeating the measurements with the ortho and para disubstituted porphyrins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists create smaller all-carbon rings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
STM And AFM Zoom In On Aryne Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE