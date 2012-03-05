243rd ACS National Meeting

SERENE [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

San Diego, known worldwide as one of the best tourist destinations, will host attendees of the American Chemical Society spring national meeting. Symposia supporting the meeting’s theme, “Chemistry of Life,” are organized by theme program chair Peter D. Senter, vice president of chemistry at Seattle Genetics.

The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture features Carolyn R. Bertozzi, T. Z. & Irmgard Chu Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Her research focuses on applications of chemistry and nanoscience in the study of cellular processes.

ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri has set an agenda on the theme “Advancing Chemistry and Communicating Chemistry.” He will support 30 technical divisions and six committees in original programming in 958 half-day oral sessions and 150 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. More than 11,700 papers have been accepted.

The majority of the 2012 ACS national awards will be presented during this spring meeting, with Robert S. Langer delivering his Priestley Medal Address at the awards dinner on Tuesday evening at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel. The Arthur C. Cope Award and Cope Scholar Awards are among others that will be presented during the 244th national meeting in Philadelphia.

Education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers will be offered as well. UC San Diego professor Kimberly Prather will discuss her career path and novel research on the impacts of aerosols on climate and the environment as part of the undergraduate program.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance. A wide variety of professional development workshops, including four offered by the ACS Leadership Development System, are available for registration with a fee. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 350 booths. In addition, exhibiting companies offer free workshops to introduce new products and services, build skills with specific tools and techniques, and highlight innovative applications for existing instrumentation. Topics of these workshops range from Advanced Polymer Characterization to Topics in Structure-Based Drug Discovery.

As they say in San Diego, “Come for the convention. Stay for the vacation.”