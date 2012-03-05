Advertisement

09010-cover-Lyondellcxd.jpg
09010-cover-Lyondellcxd.jpg
March 5, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 10

The shale boom is in full swing for the North American petrochemical industry, and producers think it will last

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 10
Business

Petrochemicals

The shale boom is in full swing for the North American petrochemical industry, and producers think it will last

The Inner Workings Of Autism

Researchers begin to connect genes linked to the spectrum of disorders with molecular pathways gone awry

243rd ACS National Meeting

San Diego, March 25–29

  • Materials

    Increasing Capacity In Energy Storage

    Unconventional materials boost performance of common charge-storage devices

  • Business

    Companies Race To Diversify

    Suppliers at Informex strive to grow through business combinations

  • Safety

    Chemical Security Program Stalls

    DHS works to fix troubled antiterrorism initiative

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Corannulene Scale-Up

Optimized synthetic approach could lead to commercial availability

Business & Policy Concentrates

