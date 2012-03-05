ACS-Hach Teaching Awards Available

The ACS-Hach Programs are soliciting applications for two teaching scholarships.
The ACS-Hach Second Career Teacher Scholarship is awarded to professionals with work experience in chemistry-related fields. Scholarship recipients receive $6,000 for full-time study and $3,000 for part-time study. The ACS-Hach High School Chemistry Grant is awarded to chemistry teachers with innovative ideas that transform classroom learning, foster student development, and reveal the wonders of chemistry. Applicants can request up to $1,500 to support their ideas.
Applications are due on April 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/hach.
