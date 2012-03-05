ACS PRF Grant Recipients Announced

The recipients of 2011 grants from the ACS Petroleum Research Fund have been announced. The ACS Board of Directors approved 184 research grants totaling approximately $16.4 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum and other fossil fuels. Additional information, including the list of 2011 grantees, is available at acsprf.org.
Proposals for 2013 are due by 5 PM ET on March 16.
