Abbott, Galapagos Sign Arthritis Pact

Abbott Laboratories and Galapagos are joining to develop GLPG0634, an oral Janus kinase 1 inhibitor in Phase II development at Galapagos for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Abbott will make an initial payment of $150 million to Galapagos. Upon successful completion of Phase II studies, Abbott will license the program for a one-time fee of $200 million and will take on full responsibility for Phase III trials. Additional milestone payments to Galapagos could amount to $1 billion.
