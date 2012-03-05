Agreeable Positions

In his inaugural president’s message, Bassam Shakhashiri did a great job in describing his views and opinions not only of our profession but also those of ACS as a whole (C&EN, Jan. 2, page 2). Those who criticize ACS writings and policies, including those editorialized in C&EN, claiming they are too political and not representative of ACS and of them as members, would do well to read Shakhashiri’s message and ACS position statements, such as the one on climate change (www.acs.org/policy ). I look forward to the success of the president’s working groups and other ACS policies.
By Robert E. Buntrock
Orono, Maine
