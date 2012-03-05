Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Products & Chemicals has agreed to buy out DuPont in the companies’ DuPont Air Products NanoMaterials joint venture. Formed in 2000, DA NanoMaterials produces chemical mechanical planarization slurries based on colloidal silica for the semiconductor and wafer polishing industries.

Dow Chemical is donating $3.5 million to the College of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, to rebuild the school’s undergraduate teaching labs and design a green-chemistry-based curriculum. The gift is in addition to funding Dow is providing Berkeley and other schools to support breakthrough chemical technologies (C&EN, Oct. 10, 2011, page 9).

Momentive Performance Materials plans to expand a three-year-old manufacturing and application development center in Chennai, India. The firm says the enlarged facilities will allow it to expand its specialty silicones business in India, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Elevance Renewable Sciences and Arkema have formed a global partnership to develop and produce renewable specialty polymers from Elevance raw materials such as 9-decenoic methyl ester. Elevance makes specialty chemicals from natural oils via olefin metathesis.

Lonza and Eclipse Therapeutics have formed a partnership to manufacture Eclipse’s cancer therapeutic antibody, ET-101. Under the agreement, Lonza will produce Phase I clinical material at its facility in Slough, England.

Certara, a drug development software and consulting firm in St. Louis, has agreed to acquire Simcyp, a British research company. Simcyp has developed simulation software for predicting the fate of drugs in virtual populations.

Concert Pharmaceuticals has licensed rights to deuterium-modified dextromethorphan to Avanir Pharmaceuticals for the potential treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Avanir will make milestone payments for successful development of the drug.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Duke Translational Medicine Institute are expanding their partnership to include the clinical development of BMS-986202, an LPA1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The organizations will jointly design a Phase II study as well as biomarker validation studies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech to buy Regor’s CDK inhibitors
Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
BASF And Bend To Develop Excipients

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE