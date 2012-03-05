Call For Nominations For ACS Fellows

The ACS Fellows Program is now open for nominations for the 2012 class of ACS Fellows. The program recognizes members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS volunteer service. Eligibility requirements and nominating instructions can be found at www.acs.org/fellows. Inquiries can also be e-mailed to fellows@acs.org. The deadline for nominations is April 23.
