People

Call For Nominations For Young Innovator Award

by Linda Wang
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society seek nominations for the 2012 Young Innovator Award, which honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics early in his or her career. Nominees must have received their doctorate within the past 15 years.

The award will be presented at the μTAS 2012 Conference in Okinawa, Japan. It consists of $2,500, a plaque, and up to $1,500 in travel expenses to the conference.

Nominations should include a letter that identifies the nominee’s innovations and lists any relevant papers, a curriculum vitae, and up to two seconding letters. Self-nominations are allowed. E-mail nominations by April 1 to eic@anchem.acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

