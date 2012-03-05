Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cleaning Wastewater While Generating Electricity

Device combines microbial fuel cell with reverse electrodialysis

by Lila Guterman
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

When researchers combine two electricity-generating technologies, synergy creates efficient cleaning of wastewater and surprisingly high energy production. Last year, Bruce E. Logan and Younggy Kim, of Pennsylvania State University, sandwiched a so-called reverse electrodialysis stack inside a microbial fuel cell to generate up to 3.6 W per m2 of cathode surface (Environ. Sci. ­Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es200979b). The microbes on the fuel cell’s anode oxidize organic matter in water. Meanwhile, the ion-exchange membranes that form the stack harness gradients in salinity to produce electricity. Then Logan and Kim, with graduate student Roland D. Cusick, struck on using ammonium bicarbonate, rather than sodium chloride, to generate the salinity gradient. The device generated more energy—5.6 W per m2—and became easier to recharge because moderate temperatures, such as those captured from waste heat, can concentrate the bicarbonate salt solution (Science, DOI: 10.1126/­science.1219330). When the researchers tested the device with domestic wastewater, rather than with solutions of acetate, they still could generate 2.9 W per m2, and the cell’s bacteria quickly ate through the dissolved organic matter. “The two processes alone do so much less,” Logan says, “but when put together, do so much more.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE