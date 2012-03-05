GSK And Angiochem In Rare-Diseases Pact

To bolster its rare-diseases program, GlaxoSmithKline is teaming up with Montreal-based Angiochem to develop treatments for lysosomal storage diseases. Angiochem gets an up-front payment of as much as $31.5 million plus research funding it will use to develop enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) that can cross the blood-brain barrier. Current ERTs are unable to address the neurological symptoms caused by lysosomal storage diseases. Angiochem’s engineered-peptide technology overcomes those limitations by binding to the LRP1 receptor, which provides a gateway into the brain.
