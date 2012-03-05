Genomatica Takes Its 1,4-butanediol to Asia

Mitsubishi Chemical and Genomatica are planning a joint operation in Asia that will produce 1,4-butanediol (BDO) from sugar using Genomatica’s process technology. Mitsubishi has paid Genomatica $3.5 million up front while the companies work toward completing a definitive agreement. Mitsubishi made an equity investment in Genomatica in December 2010, which was followed four months later by a memorandum of understanding for an Asian facility. Mitsubishi is a major producer of BDO and derivatives including polybutylene terephthalate and polytetramethylene ether glycol.
