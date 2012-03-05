HIST Honors Outstanding Papers

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry has announced the winners of its Outstanding Paper Award, which honors outstanding papers published in the Bulletin for the History of Chemistry during a three-year period. The winner of the 2007–09 award is Ute Deichmann of the University of Cologne, in Germany, for her paper “ ‘Molecular’ versus ‘Colloidal’: Controversies in Biology and Biochemistry, 1900–1940.” The 2008–10 winner is David E. Lewis of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, for the paper “Feuding Rule Makers: Aleksandr Mikhailovich Zaitsev (1841–1910) and Vladimir Vasil’evich Markovnikov (1838–1904).” The award consists of $100, an engraved plaque, and $150 in books.
