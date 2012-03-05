Hung-Wen Liu Receives Scott Medal

Hung-wen (Ben) Liu,
The medal is given by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the Texas A&M chemistry department. Liu’s research focuses on clarifying the chemical mechanisms of enzymes that influence unusual and physiologically important steps in the biosynthetic pathways of natural products.
The medal honors A. Ian Scott, who is renowned for his work in biosynthetic investigation. Liu received the gold medal during an awards ceremony at Texas A&M on Oct. 7, 2011.
